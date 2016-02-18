BRIEF-Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean swings to a Q4 net loss

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean :

* Q4 net loss of $69.3 million and a loss per share of $0.40 compared to a profit of $5.2 million and $0.06 a year ago

* Loss includes loss on sale of newbuildings and amortization of deferred gain of $8.5 million, an impairment loss on securities of $23.3 million, a loss provision of $4.7 million against uncollectible receivables, an impairment loss of $4.5 million relating to the Golden Lyderhorn, an impairment loss of $4.6 million relating to the Company’s investment in Golden Opus Inc. and a mark-to-market gain on derivatives of $3.9 million

* Says vessel earnings fell in q4 compared to preceding quarter and time charter equivalent (or tce) revenues decreased by $7.9 million due to a fall in TCE rates partially offset by an increase in trading days

* Says the current oversupply of dry bulk vessels is not sustainable for owners and will have a strong impact on supply over time if the physical market delivers in accordance with the prevailing ffa market

* Says the board has decided not to declare a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says the current scrapping run rate for the dry bulk fleet is at all time high

* The firm also agreed on amended financing terms and contemplated a private placement Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)