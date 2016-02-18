FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Intl Property says headline loss for six mths to Dec.31 at 11.92c/shr
February 18, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Intl Property says headline loss for six mths to Dec.31 at 11.92c/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Delta International Property Holdings Ltd :

* Dividend of 6.17 US$C per share for 6 mths to 31 Dec, an increase from last six months of 32.8 pct

* Profit for six months to 31 December 2015 amounted to $7.8 million, compared to $2.2 million loss year ago

* Headline diluted loss earnings per share for 6 mths to Dec. 31 at 11.92 cents

* Remains confident on prospects of business growth and future returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

