FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S.Africa's Truworths HEPS rises 21 pct in 26 weeks to Dec. 27
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Truworths HEPS rises 21 pct in 26 weeks to Dec. 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd

* Group retail sales for 26-week period ended Dec. 27, 2015 increased by 36 pct to R8.5 billion

* HEPS and diluted HEPS increased 21 pct to 405.0 cents and 403.8 cents respectively for 26 wks to Dec. 27

* Retail sales (excluding office) for 6 wks of trading since interim period-end up 16.8 pct versus year ago

* Inventories increased to R2.7 billion at end of period

* Capital expenditure of R503 million has been committed for remainder of 2016 financial period

* Shareholders can elect to receive cash dividend of 270 (2015: 236) cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.