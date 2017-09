BRIEF-La Doria FY prelim. net profit rises to EUR 43.6 mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - La Doria SpA :

* FY preliminary net profit 43.6 million euros ($48.33 million) versus 29.9 million euros a year ago

* FY preliminary revenue 748.3 million euros versus 631.4 million euros a year ago

* Issues 2016-2018 plan; sees FY 2018 revenue at 760.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2018 net profit at 45.4 million euros

* In 2016-2018, plans to continue to assess M&A growth opportunities

* In 2016-2018, plans to extend the geographic reach of the market

* As of Feb. 18, starts trading on FTSE Italia Mid Cap Source text: bit.ly/1SBJ2Fe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)