FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Agrowill Group receives decision of Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agrowill Group receives decision of Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Agrowill Group AB :

* Says receives decision of Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania

* Says Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania to oblige Agrowill Group to publish notice of a material event that it was given warning for violating article 21 of the law on securities

* Says Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania obliged Agrowill to give a notice that financial statements for 2014 do not comply with requirements of IAS 1 presentation of financial statements

* Says it has serious legal doubts about aforementioned decision and intends to analyse it with legal advisers and will consider its statutory right to appeal against it to court Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.