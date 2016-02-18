FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Befimmo reports FY net result per share rises to 4.41 euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Befimmo reports FY net result per share rises to 4.41 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18(Reuters) - Befimmo SA :

* Reports FY net result of 4.41 euros ($4.90) per share, an increase compared with 3.19 euros per share in 2014

* FY net asset value is 54.96 euros per share compared with 54.00 euros per share at the end of 2014

* FY net rental result is 139.5 mln vs 138.7 mln in Reuters Poll

* FY operating result before result on portfolio is 115.1 mln euros vs 117 mln euros in Reuters Poll

* Reports positive change (0.46 pct) in FY fair value of portfolio at constant perimeter

* Will propose the distribution of a final dividend of 0.86 euro gross per share

* Says EPRA nav/share at Dec. 31, 2015 is 54.91 euros vs 55.2 euros in Reuters Poll

* Says fair value of the property portfolio at Dec. 31, 2015 was 2.39 bln euros vs 2.29 bln euros a year ago

* Says Occupancy rate (properties available for lease) at Dec. 31, 2015 94.15 pct vs 94.07 pct year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.