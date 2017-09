Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ework Scandinavia AB :

* Decides on financial targets for period 2016-2020

* Financial targets for period 2016-2020: average annual revenue growth of 20 percent

* Financial targets for period 2016-2020: earnings per share will increase on average by 20 percent per year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)