BRIEF-Cegereal FY net income of 81.0 mln euro, up 90.9 pct
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cegereal FY net income of 81.0 mln euro, up 90.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA :

* FY IFRS rental income of 44.3 million euro versus 44.76 million euro ($49.9 million) a year ago

* FY IFRS net income of 81.0 million euro, up 90.9 pct

* FY value of Cegereal’s real estate portfolio up by a net 8.15 pct year-on-year to 942 million euro excluding transfer costs

* FY EPRA NNNAV came to 39.2 euro per share, up 12.6 pct from year before

* FY EPRA earnings of 18.2 million euro versus 23.7 million euro a year ago

* 2015 dividend per share of 2.0 euro versus 1.65 euro a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
