BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group Q4 EBITDA loss widens to EUR 1.8 million
February 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group Q4 EBITDA loss widens to EUR 1.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Q4 revenue 6.4 million euros ($7.13 million) versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 1.8 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros year ago

* Expects continued strong growth in all business areas

* Expects a 100 pct increase in revenue in 2016, resulting in an operating profit in excess of 5 million euros

* IGC expects to bring the total number of signed agreements to more than 20 by the end of 2016

* Company expects IGC to see strong growth for H2 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
