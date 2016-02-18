FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-City Lodge Hotels H1 diluted normalised HEPS up 17,6 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-City Lodge Hotels H1 diluted normalised HEPS up 17,6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - City Lodge Hotels Ltd

* Average occupancies at group’s South African hotels rose to 69 pct in six months to 31 December 2015, up from 68 pct in previous interim reporting period

* Total revenue rose by 17,3 pct to r753,4 million

* Normalised profit before tax for group rose by 17,2 pct to r265,3 million, while normalised headline earnings increased by 17,5 pct to r194,1 million

* Ggross interim dividend of 269,0 cents per share has been declared, 17,0 pct higher than previous year’s interim dividend

* Trend of higher occupancies has continued in second half of financial year, albeit at a slower pace

* Fully diluted normalised headline earnings per share increased by 17,6 pct to 447,0 cents.

* Likely that business and government travel will be negatively affected in lead-up to and holding of local government elections which are required to take place between 18 May and 16 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
