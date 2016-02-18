FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esprinet to buy distribution business unit of EDSLan
#Computer Hardware
February 18, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Esprinet to buy distribution business unit of EDSLan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Esprinet SpA :

* Signs binding agreement to buy distribution business unit of EDSLan SpA

* Equity value of acquisition is 6.44 million euros ($7.16 million)

* At the closing of the acquisition Esprinet will take over all financial debts related to the business unit with the exception of a mortgage loan

* At the closing of the acquisition a bond subscribed by current EDSLan shareholders will be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
