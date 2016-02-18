BRIEF-RBA Holdings board decides to actively support business rescue process

Feb 18 (Reuters) - RBA Holdings Ltd :

* Boards of directors of company and RBA developments have resolved not to oppose applications, and to actively support business rescue process

* Negative impact to various stakeholders and other participants in affordable housing industry should RBA be wound up

* Resolutions of boards not to oppose applications do not mean that boards fully agree with contents of applications

* Met key stakeholders, outcomes generally been positive in terms of limiting potential negative impact of applications on co's operations