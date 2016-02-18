FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBA Holdings board decides to actively support business rescue process
#Bankruptcy News
February 18, 2016 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBA Holdings board decides to actively support business rescue process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - RBA Holdings Ltd :

* Boards of directors of company and RBA developments have resolved not to oppose applications, and to actively support business rescue process

* Negative impact to various stakeholders and other participants in affordable housing industry should RBA be wound up

* Resolutions of boards not to oppose applications do not mean that boards fully agree with contents of applications

* Met key stakeholders, outcomes generally been positive in terms of limiting potential negative impact of applications on co’s operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

