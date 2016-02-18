FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aap Implantate sees 2016 sales between EUR 30 mln - EUR 34 mln
February 18, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aap Implantate sees 2016 sales between EUR 30 mln - EUR 34 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Aap Implantate AG :

* Sales forecast for FY/2016 between 30 million euros and 34 million euros ($33 million - $38 million)

* Sees EBITDA of 0.0 million euros to 1.0 million euros for financial year 2016

* Outlook for financial year 2016: aims for more than 20 pct trauma sales growth

* Cost reduction planned in all divisions except sales

* For Q1 of 2016 management board anticipates sales of 4.5 million euros to 6.0 million euros and an EBITDA of -2.0 million euros to -1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

