Feb 19 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB :

* To acquire property from Mathias Brus Fastigheter AB

* Purchase price for company that owns property is 51 million Swedish crowns ($6.04 million)

* Completion will take place in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4450 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)