BRIEF-Dexia Group reports FY net income group share of 163 mln euros

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dexia SA

* Reports FY net income group share 2015 at 163 million euros ($181.13 million)

* FY non-recurring income is -24 million euros

* Common equity Tier 1 ratio 15.9%

* FY gross operating income reaches 364 million euros

* FY net recurring income -328 million euros

* FY net banking income 834 million euros

* Says gets new claims in relation to certain divestments made by Dexia from Sberbank, acquirer of Dexia’s former Turkish unit

* Got several additional indemnification applications following series of tax controls on period where Dexia owned Denizbank Source text: bit.ly/212aNfa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)