Feb 19 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc :

* Appointment of Tony Bennett as group finance director

* Anticipated that Tony will join business on 15 August 2016

* Robin Piggott will step down from board at company’s AGM in May and will continue to work with group until Tony joins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)