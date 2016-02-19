BRIEF-AstraZeneca's says Brilique approved in EU for heart attack patients

Feb 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* Brilique (Ticagrelor) approved in EU for extended treatment of patients with history of heart attack

* Approval was based on results from PEGASUS TIMI-54 study, a large-scale outcomes trial involving more than 21,000 patients,

* Approval is applicable to all 28 European union member countries plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein

* Approval of new 60mg dose expands current indication to include long-term treatment beyond first year