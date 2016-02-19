FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atlas Estates and unit enter into settlement with Stronginfo Consultants and Columbia Enterprises
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atlas Estates and unit enter into settlement with Stronginfo Consultants and Columbia Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Atlas Estates Ltd

* Atlas Estates Limited and its unit Atlas Estates Investment BV entered into settlement agreement with Stronginfo Consultants Ltd. and Columbia Enterprises Ltd.

* The purpose of settlement is to specify exact amount of payment to be made by company and its unit to Stronginfo Consultants and Columbia Enterprises 

* Under provisions of settlement the company and unit to pay to Stronginfo Consultants and Columbia Enterprises 10.4 million Israeli shekels in connection with the first two towers provided for in the agreement on transfer of shares to Atlas Estates Investment BV of May 8, 2006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.