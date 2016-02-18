BRIEF-Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese FY EBITDA 27.0 mln euros

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese :

* Group forecasts 2016 increase in sales, excluding external growth, in all its operations, which should lead to a new improvement in the results

* Will ask board to approve payment of a dividend of 0.12 euros per share

* FY net sales 179.1 million euros versus 166.4 million euros ($184.80 million)year ago

* FY net income group share 9.0 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 27.0 million euros versus 18.3 million euros year ago

