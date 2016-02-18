FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese FY EBITDA 27.0 mln euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 18, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese FY EBITDA 27.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese :

* Group forecasts 2016 increase in sales, excluding external growth, in all its operations, which should lead to a new improvement in the results

* Will ask board to approve payment of a dividend of 0.12 euros per share

* FY net sales 179.1 million euros versus 166.4 million euros ($184.80 million)year ago

* FY net income group share 9.0 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 27.0 million euros versus 18.3 million euros year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9004 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.