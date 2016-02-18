FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Technicolor proposes increased dividend, raises Drive 2020 objectives
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 18, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technicolor proposes increased dividend, raises Drive 2020 objectives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Reports Q4 2015 revenues of 1,154 million euros ($1.28 billion), up 15 pct YoY

* FY 2015 group free cash flow is 256 million euros, up 22 pct YoY

* To propose increased dividend of 0.06 euros per share, up 20 pct versus last year

* FY net profit is 78 million euros vs 128 million euros a year ago

* FY adjusted EBITDA 565 million euros vs 550 million euros a year ago

* Raises its Drive 2020 objectives with adjusted EBITDA for 2020 above 750 million euros

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of 600-630 million euros

* 2016 corporate and other adjusted EBITDA for an amount at around 80 million euros negative

* Expects to generate a free cash flow of at least 300 million euros in 2018

* Sees leverage ratio inferior to 1.4x at end Dec. 2016 compared to a ratio of 1.74x at end Dec. 2015

* Has the ambition to reach an adjusted EBITDA above 750 million euros and a free cash flow in excess of 350 million euros by 2020

* Aims to reach a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 0.8x in 2018

* Aims to subsequently increase return to shareholders through a mix of share buyback and dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.