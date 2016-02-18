BRIEF-Chr Hansen closes acquisition of Nutrition Physiology Company

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen :

* Says has received regulatory clearance and completed the previously announced acquisition of Nutrition Physiology Company (NPC) for cash consideration reflecting an enterprise value of $185 million

* NPC is a provider of microbial solutions to the US livestock industry, especially within the beef cattle segment

* Further information on the transaction will be communicated in connection with the second quarter report on April 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)