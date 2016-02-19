FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-XXL Q4 total revenue up at NOK 1.83 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Q4 total revenue 1.83 billion Norwegian crowns versus 1.52 billion crowns year ago

* In Q4 2015 XXL ASA delivered a growth rate of 21 pct compared to same quarter last year

* Dividend proposal of 2.00 crowns per share for 2015

* XXL will launch an e-commerce offering in Denmark in 2016

* Group maintains long term gross margin and EBITDA margin objectives

* Total infrastructure investments will be in range of 50-65 million crowns in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

