BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding FY 2015 sales down 15 pct at
#Semiconductors
February 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding FY 2015 sales down 15 pct at

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* Slightly positive EBIT margin (before exceptional items) for fiscal year 2015 

* EBIT margin for the 2015 financial year was 0.4 percent of sales

* Result for 2015 after financial income and taxes was a loss of 12.2 million Swiss francs ($12.31 million)

* At 134.4 million francs, the company’s net sales for fiscal 2015 were 15 percent lower than the 2014 figure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9913 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

