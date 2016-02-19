FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schibsted Q4 revenues in line with forecast, repeats guidance
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted Q4 revenues in line with forecast, repeats guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Schibsted :

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 442 million (Reuters poll NOK 459 million) vs NOK 453 million a year ago

* Q4 revenues NOK 3.95 billion (Reuters poll NOK 3.94 billion) vs NOK 3.87 billion

* Proposes 2015 dividend of nok 1.75 per share (Reuters poll NOK 1.76 per share)

* Schibsted asa says total 2016 investments in online classifieds (consolidated+jvs) around same level as in 2015

* On mid- to long-term horizon the target for annual revenue growth remains at 1520 percent

* Will seek further bolton acquisitions and organic growth within online classifieds

* 2016 investments in new online product and technologydevelopment seen at around NOK 250-300 million included in EBITDA, compared to NOK 150 million in 2015

* Schibsted said earlier this month it took impairments related to its Norwegian newspaper business

* “The development in our media houses in Norway and Sweden is affected by big changes in consumer and advertising markets” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.