* Bjorn borg ab q4 operating profit amounted to sek 14.6 million (3.6).

* Bjorn borg ab says board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting a distribution of sek 2.00 (1.50) per share, totaling sek 50.3 million (37.7) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)