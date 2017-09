Feb 19 (Reuters) - Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Q4 net sales 638 million Swedish crowns ($75.53 million)versus 598 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit before value adjustments 227 million crowns versus 191 million crowns year ago

* Says forecast for 2016 amounts to 900 million crowns of result before value changes and tax

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 3.55 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4466 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)