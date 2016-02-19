BRIEF-Golden Ocean: John Fredriksen's Hemen Holding allocated 158 mln shares in private placement

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Hemen Holding, which is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, has been allocated 158,000,000 new shares at nok 5.00 per share in recently announced private placement

* Hemen’s affiliated ownership in the Company will following settlement of the private placement be 232,436,122 shares, equalling 45% of the issued shares and votes in the Company.

* The calculation is based on an aggregate of 516,359,637 outstanding shares in the Company upon completion of the private placement.

* In addition, Hemen holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure to 195,648 shares in the Company. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)