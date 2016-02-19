FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa competition body seeks order against Murray & Roberts-WBHO deal
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa competition body seeks order against Murray & Roberts-WBHO deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Competition Commission:

* Seeks Tribunal order against construction CLP applicants, Concor - unit of Murray & Roberts Ltd - and WBHO

* Commission found deal between Land and Agricultural Bank of SA and Capital Harvest unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in the relevant markets

* Recommended to Competition Tribunal that deal between Land Bank and Capital Harvest be approved without conditions

* Commission also found there would be no public interest concerns due to the transaction Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
