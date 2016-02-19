FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BlueLife says unit to terminate contract with Super Construction Co
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2016

BRIEF-BlueLife says unit to terminate contract with Super Construction Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - BlueLife Ltd :

* Says unit Haute Rive Ocean Front Living Ltd decided to terminate its contract with Super Construction Co Ltd

* Super Construction Co Ltd is the building contractor for the second phase of the Azuri Development

* Says termination will be effective on March 05, 2016

* Says this decision has been jointly taken by the boards Haute Rive Ocean Front Living and BlueLife as a result of SCC's repeated and material breaches of its contract of construction Source text: bit.ly/24e1Vly Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
