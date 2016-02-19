BRIEF-Scanfil sells its entire stake in PartnerTech Aerodyn

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Scanfil Sweden AB (former PartnerTech AB) has decided to sell entire share capital of its subsidiary PartnerTech Aerodyn AB, for a cash selling price of 350,000 euros ($388,850.00)

* Transaction will result in non-recurring loss of about 1.2 million euros for Scanfil

* Closing of transaction is subject to certain usual pre-conditions which are expected to be met during April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

