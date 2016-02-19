FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scanfil sells its entire stake in PartnerTech Aerodyn
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 19, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scanfil sells its entire stake in PartnerTech Aerodyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Scanfil Sweden AB (former PartnerTech AB) has decided to sell entire share capital of its subsidiary PartnerTech Aerodyn AB, for a cash selling price of 350,000 euros ($388,850.00)

* Transaction will result in non-recurring loss of about 1.2 million euros for Scanfil

* Closing of transaction is subject to certain usual pre-conditions which are expected to be met during April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.