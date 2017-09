Feb 19 (Reuters) - Larq SA :

* its unit, NEXTBIKE POLSKA sp. z o.o., signs agreement with Alior Bank SA for a loan for financing of current operations in amount of 5.3 million zlotys ($1.34 million)  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9452 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)