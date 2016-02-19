FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chipita Group and Impala Invest Bv to invest in Nikas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chipita Group and Impala Invest Bv to invest in Nikas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pg Nikas SA :

* Capital increase of the company to be of 30.0 million euros ($33.32 million)

* Final agreement of all company’s creditors pending

* Chipita Group and Impala Invest Bv agree with major creditor banks of the company to capital increase of company

* Chipita group and Impala Invest Bv agree with creditor banks restructuring of company’s and its units debts

* After restructuring company’s debt to amount 29.0 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2132UpK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

