BRIEF-Steinhoff Intl confirms approach to Home Retail for 175p/shr offer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff Intl confirms approach to Home Retail for 175p/shr offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* Confirmation of approach to Home Retail Group Plc

* Announces that it has today put forward a proposal to board of Home Retail Group Plc seeking their recommendation for a possible all cash offer for HRG

* Possible all cash offer for HRG would result in HRG shareholders receiving a total value of 175 pence per HRG share

* Confirms it is supportive of ongoing disposal of Hampden Group Limited by HRG as announced on 18 January 2016

* 175 pence per hrg share comprising 147.2 pence in cash and payments payable before completion of Steinhoff all cash possible offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

