Feb 22 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA :

* Q4 operating revenue 361 million Norwegian crowns versus 314 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 142 million crowns versus 98 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes dividend of 1.50 crowns per share for 2015

* Robust quota situation: haddock +23 pct on last year

* Robust quota situation: cod same as 2015

* Expects 2016 saithe +12 pct North of 62n

* Expects 2016 saithe -20 pct in North Sea