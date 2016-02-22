FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parmalat signs agreements with Nestle in Australia, completes acquisition of Fonterra's unit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Parmalat signs agreements with Nestle in Australia, completes acquisition of Fonterra's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Completes acquisition of Fonterra’s yogurt and dairy dessert business

* Acquisition from Fonterra Brands (Australia) Pty Ltd is of its yogurt and dairy dessert business in Australia

* Signs agreements with Nestle whereby Parmalat buys, within the Australian territory, the Ski brand and is granted the licence for certain confectionary brands

* Consideration paid to Nestle is approximately 16 million euros ($17.78 million) Source text: bit.ly/1TuOngG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

