BRIEF-Almirall H2 net sales down at 325.6 mln euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* H2 net sales 325.6 million euros ($361.84 million) versus 382.7 million euros year ago

* FY Ebitda 205.7 million euros versus 686.3 million euros year ago

* H2 net profit 73.0 million euros versus 429.4 million euros year ago

* FY research and development expenses down 34 percent at 66.3 million euros versus year ago

* To propose dividend of 33 million euros or 0.19 euro per share Source text for Eikon:,

($1 = 0.8998 euros)