Feb 22 (Reuters) - Softship AG :

* FY sales increase by about 6 percent to 7.02 million euros ($7.80 million)(2014: 6.61 million euros)

* FY pre-tax profit of of 0.58 million euros (2014 loss of 0.41 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)