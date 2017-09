Feb 22 (Reuters) - Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :

* BAM Infraconsult (Delta Marine Consultants) signs Xbloc license agreement with Bouygues for large Calais port expansion

* Production of roughly 110.000 m3 Xblocs will start in Feb 2016 and placement is expected to continue until 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1mSqKBJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)