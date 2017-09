Feb 22 (Reuters) - wige MEDIA AG :

* Now sees 2016 revenue of at least 70 million euros ($77.11 million) (previous forecast > 63 million euros)

* Sees 2016 EBITDA of at least 4 million euros (previous forecast > 3.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)