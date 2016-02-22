FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Havfisk orders NOK 325 mln fishing vessel
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Havfisk orders NOK 325 mln fishing vessel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Havfisk Asa

* Says entered into an agreement with Vard to build and equip a combination trawler for delivery in the beginning of 2018

* Says contract value is approximately nok 325 million

* Says newbuild is financed by bank loan and will have limited effect on company’s liquidity

* Says has signed a termsheet with DNB and Nordea on refinancing of company’s long-term liabilities, including financing of newbuild

* Says newbuild will be a combination trawler that is able to deliver both fresh and frozen fish. The vessel will have good catch capacity for both white fish and shrimp, and all residual raw material will be made use of

* Says to have nine vessels in operation in 2016, expects certain savings in operating costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

