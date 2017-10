Feb 22 (Reuters) - DDM Holding AG :

* Q4 net profit 4.8 million euros ($5.33 million) versus loss 4.2 million euros year ago 

* Q4 operating profit 8.1 million euros versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago 

* Q4 2015 cash EBITDA increased 198 pct and amounted to 14.2 million euros (Q4 2014: 4.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)