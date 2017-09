Feb 22 (Reuters) - Delarka Holding publ AB :

* H2 income from property management 22.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.65 million) versus 21.3 million crowns year ago 

* H2 rental income 49.3 million crowns versus 49.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 8 Swedish crowns per share through quarterly installment of 2 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4554 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)