#Financials
February 22, 2016 / 10:05 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Efg International - comfortable can deal with legacy legal issues at BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Efg International

* Asked about 1mdb case, efg international ceo says feels comfortable can deal with legacy legal issues at bsi

* Share purchase agreement with btg contains representations, warranties and indemnities for benefit of efg in relation to known and other risks -cfo presentation

* Efg international cfo says btg stake in efg might increase to 30 percent but this is not base case

* Asked about further acquisitions, efg international ceo says right now we have enough on our hands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

