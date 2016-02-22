BRIEF-Efg International - comfortable can deal with legacy legal issues at BSI

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Efg International
* Asked about 1mdb case, efg international ceo says feels comfortable can deal with legacy legal issues at bsi
* Share purchase agreement with btg contains representations, warranties and indemnities for benefit of efg in relation to known and other risks -cfo presentation
* Efg international cfo says btg stake in efg might increase to 30 percent but this is not base case
* Asked about further acquisitions, efg international ceo says right now we have enough on our hands