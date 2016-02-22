FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anoto starts production for Japanese Financial Services Company
February 22, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anoto starts production for Japanese Financial Services Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Says has begun mass production on the hardware components of its contract with one of Japan’s financial services companies

* As announced in Dec. 2015, manufacturing was delayed from the original schedule and now all testing is complete with mass production beginning immediately, in line with the revised schedul

* Says will deliver to customer on a weekly basis and expects full delivery by end of March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

