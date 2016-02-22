BRIEF-Anoto starts production for Japanese Financial Services Company

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Says has begun mass production on the hardware components of its contract with one of Japan’s financial services companies

* As announced in Dec. 2015, manufacturing was delayed from the original schedule and now all testing is complete with mass production beginning immediately, in line with the revised schedul

* Says will deliver to customer on a weekly basis and expects full delivery by end of March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)