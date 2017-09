Feb 22 (Reuters) - West International publ AB :

* Receives new orders from some of its major customers

* Orders have initial value exceeding 2 million Swedish crowns ($235,946.44)

* Deliveries will take place in Q2 and Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4765 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)