BRIEF-GSK's ViiV completes deal to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb's R&D HIV assets

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc
* ViiV completes transaction to acquire BMS assets
* Completion of both transactions follows antitrust approval by relevant regulatory authorities in US, with integration process beginning immediately
* ViiV healthcare acquired late-stage HIV research and development assets from Bristol-Myers Squibb for an initial upfront payment of $317
* GSK’s global HIV business ViiV healthcare completes transactions to acquire Bristol-Myers Squibb’s research and development HIV assets
* ViiV healthcare also acquired Bristol-Myers Squibb's preclinical and discovery stage HIV research business for an upfront payment of $33 million