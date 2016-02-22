FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK's ViiV completes deal to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb's R&D HIV assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* ViiV completes transaction to acquire BMS assets

* Completion of both transactions follows antitrust approval by relevant regulatory authorities in US, with integration process beginning immediately

* ViiV healthcare acquired late-stage HIV research and development assets from Bristol-Myers Squibb for an initial upfront payment of $317

* GSK’s global HIV business ViiV healthcare completes transactions to acquire Bristol-Myers Squibb’s research and development HIV assets

* ViiV healthcare also acquired Bristol-Myers Squibb’s preclinical and discovery stage HIV research business for an upfront payment of $33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
