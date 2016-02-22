FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairvest abandons plans for Shoprite Heidelberg acquisition
February 22, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fairvest abandons plans for Shoprite Heidelberg acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :

* Shoprite Heidelberg acquisition not proceeding

* Fairvest was unable to conclude an adjustment with Vilhas Property CC

* Matters subsequently identified by Fairvest during due diligence investigation necessitated an adjustment to terms of acquisition

* Condition precedent to acquisition announcement has therefore not been fulfilled

* Accordingly, Fairvest will not be proceeding with acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

