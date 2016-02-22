BRIEF-Fairvest abandons plans for Shoprite Heidelberg acquisition

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :
* Shoprite Heidelberg acquisition not proceeding
* Fairvest was unable to conclude an adjustment with Vilhas Property CC
* Matters subsequently identified by Fairvest during due diligence investigation necessitated an adjustment to terms of acquisition
* Condition precedent to acquisition announcement has therefore not been fulfilled
* Accordingly, Fairvest will not be proceeding with acquisition