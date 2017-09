Feb 23 (Reuters) - IVF Hartmann Holding AG :

* FY decline in revenues of 0.5 pct to 132.3 million Swiss francs ($132.78 million)

* FY net income increased to 16.1 million Swiss francs(+ 2.0 pct)

* Board proposes a dividend per share of 2.30 Swiss francs(2.20 francs year ago)

* FY EBIT increased by 1.2 pct to 19.0 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1DMYSWg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9964 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)