BRIEF-Implenia FY revenue up at CHF 3288 mln
February 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Implenia FY revenue up at CHF 3288 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* In 2015 generated consolidated revenue of 3288 million Swiss francs ($3.30 billion), which is 368.4 million francs more than in 2014

* FY EBITDA rose by 6.7 pct during period under review to 161.4 million francs

* FY consolidated profit excluding PPA reached 67.8 million francs, after 73.0 million francs in 2014

* Communicated EBIT target of 140 million - 150 million francs for 2016/2017 period remains valid

* AGM to approve distribution of ordinary dividend of 1.80 francs per, and anniversary dividend of 0.10 franc per share to celebrate ten years of Implenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
