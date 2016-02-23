FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cembra money bank ag |8% higher dividend per share of chf 3.35 proposed
February 23, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cembra money bank ag |8% higher dividend per share of chf 3.35 proposed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG :

* 8 pct higher dividend per share of 3.35 Swiss francs proposed

* FY net interest income, which accounts for 78 pct of net revenues, was up 0.9 million Swiss francs to 301.9 million Swiss francs ($303.11 million)

* Is expecting reported earnings per share of between 4.80 and 5.1010 francs for FY 2016

* FY 4pct increase in consolidated net income to 145.0 million francs or 5.04 francs per share

* FY net revenues increased by 2pct to 388.7 million francs compared to 379.4 million francs in 2014

* 2016 loan loss provisions are expected to be in line with prior years’ performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
